Muscle Shoals man takes lead at Bassmaster tournament

Tim Horton of Muscle Shoals took control on day two of the A.R.E. Truck Caps Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee.

Horton's 30-pound, 4-ounce limit pushed his two-day total to 56 pounds, 3 ounces.

Horton’s performance vaulted the four-time Bassmaster champion ahead of Thursday's leader, Ott DeFoe, by almost eight pounds.

Horton, who was the 2000 Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year, his a history of winning. Three of Horton's previous four victories carried a minimum of a 13-pound difference between first and second place.

“This lake can turn on you in the blink of an eye,” he said. “You can go from having nothing to a 25-pound limit in a matter of minutes, or go from 25 pounds to 10 pounds the next day. I could get to my location tomorrow and find that all the fish have moved off.”

Horton said he knows Lake Okeechobee can be tricky but said the stable weather forecast should play well into his game plan.

“I really think that if the weather plays out as forecasted, we could see the fishing actually get better over the next two days,” he said. “Florida-strain bass love the sun, and Saturday and Sunday look warm and sunny. Am I confident? For sure, but I know a lot can happen in two days, especially after the past two days.”

Horton doesn’t plan to change much for Saturday’s semi-final round.

