Huntsville City Council approves new entertainment district

Several Huntsville breweries are gearing up for the city's latest entertainment district.

The city council approved the district that covers Campus 805 and several other businesses. It also officially creates a brewers' row in that area.

This will be the first time people will be able to walk between three different breweries without violating an open container laws.

Salty Nut, Yellowhammer, Straight to Ale, Wish You Were Beer, and Lone Goose Saloon along with multiple restaurants are now inside this entertainment district. And a new space-themed brewery called the Inner Space Brewing Co. is getting ready to launch later this year next to Salty Nut.

Salty Nut's head brewmaster, Brent Cole, said this is really going to a launching point for revitalizing this area of Huntsville. Cole said it's no secret this area is up and coming and this move now makes it a destination.

"I really feel like it's going to be a block party type thing. People can go to one and walk down to another. I think they'll be more apt to visit more of the breweries in a single day because they can go in between or they have more of a reason to go in between," said Cole.

The new district launches the first week of March.

