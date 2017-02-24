Man stabbed during altercation in Scottsboro

Scottsboro police are searching for a stabbing suspect.

Police say it happened around 4 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Long Hollow Road.

Officers say two men encountered each other there but did not live there. An altercation took place, and one person was stabbed.

They both fled in vehicles.

The stabbing victim made it to County Road 17 and was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. His condition his not known.

