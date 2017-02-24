DeKalb County man accused of starving pigs

A DeKalb County man is charged with starving pigs.

Darrell Haskell Hayes, 29, of Ider faces 22 counts of animal cruelty.

The landowner said they let Hayes use the land but had to keep it up because they are elderly. But now they say the pigs have destroyed it looking for food. They now say their grounds are damaged, and he won't come get the remaining pigs.

Six remain after 16 died of starvation. Some were so skinny you could see their ribs.

Before his arrest earlier this month, she says she hasn't seen Hayes since Veterans Day last November.

County solid waste officials say Hayes removed the dead animals and had them buried as part of a voluntary agreement but was supposed to give the others away.

“We can't get him to move them. We can't get him to get rid of them. We're stuck. We've got animal control. They're after him and they're not having much success at it either,” said landowner John Callaham.

Hayes is due in court on March 22.

