Decatur inmate burglarized home during escape, police say

One of the three inmates who escaped from the Decatur Work Release Center last week is accused of breaking into a home during the escape.

Jonathan Keith Kennedy, 38, escaped with two others on Feb. 13.

A Decatur resident reported a burglary in the 600 block of Gordon Drive the next day. The victim reported several items stolen from the residence.

Kennedy and Michael Ray Morrison were recaptured shortly after the burglary. Police say Kennedy had the stolen property on him when he was caught.

Both inmates were detained by the Alabama Department of Corrections and were transported to the Limestone Correctional Facility.

Decatur police obtained a warrant on Kennedy on Thursday charging him with third-degree burglary. He was eventually booked at the Limestone Correctional Facility.

The third escapee, James Brent Brown, was recaptured on Feb. 15.

