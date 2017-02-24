Lawrence County Library, holding adult spelling bee to raise funds

Think you can spell well? You and your friends can test your spelling skills and help a library facing serious funding problems. Friends of the Lawrence County Library is hosting a spelling bee for grown-ups next Tuesday.

The library is in jeopardy of losing matching state funding because of local budget cuts, so they're looking at create ways to raise money.

Director Rex Bain said the budget issues that have further hampered Lawrence County since the closure of International Paper is affecting the library, Bain said county annual funding for the library has been cut from $32,000 to $12,000 over two years. That money is specifically for payroll.

Bain said the shortage could cause the library to cut its hours of operation to 32 per week.

Bain also said officials expect TVA funds to be reduced next year,

He said if the library can't stay open 40 hours per week, $25,000 in annual state funding would also be gone. The library is already closed four weeks per year so they can be open 40 hours per week during the remaining 48 weeks.

Bain said the spelling bee won't be like those serious ones kids compete in. Teams will compete in a fun game similar to Dirty Santa.

"You purchase a buzz. That's a pass on a word. You don't get disqualified because you can't spell it. The 'stinger' I like to think of as a 'stick it to 'em.' You might not know how to spell the word, but your team decides they want to stick it to another team. They pass it to them," he said.

The entry fee is $100 per team. Teams can have three to five players. Players have to be at least 21 years old. The deadline to register is 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the adult spelling bee starts at 6:30 p.m.

Participants can register at the library, which is located at 401 College Street in Moulton. For information, call (256) 974-0883.

To register online, go to lawrencecpl.org.

