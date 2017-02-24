Bobby's Bama: Carnegie Carnival arts fundraiser

King Cakes, purple, gold and green beads all signal the arrival of Mardi Gras. In Decatur, it's a time for celebration and fundraising for the arts.

Carnegie Carnival is the largest fundraiser for the Carnegie Visual Arts Center in Decatur. Folks will find one big event after another.

"We started it six years ago. It's an opportunity for us to get out in our community and invite everyone to come and have a good time and to see the wonderful floats and to enjoy the day," said Kim Mitchell, Carnegie's executive director.

It has several activities for the young and young at heart.

"We will start our day with a half-marathon, which is new this year. I want everyone to come out and cheer on our runners. They'll run 13.1 miles through downtown Decatur," Mitchell said.

In addition to the nighttime parade, there will be a children's parade at 12:30.

"Then we'll have games at Casa Grande Park. It's $5 unlimited play, and you can come and play as long as you want to play," Mitchell said.

And there is still one more parade.

"We'll have our dog parade at 2. You'll go from 2nd Avenue to Lee Street and then you'll loop back around to 2nd," Mitchell said.

She said there will even be a "canine crew party" afterwards.

When it gets close to Mardi Gras you will see a lot of the local shop keeps on 2nd Avenue and Bank Street do a lot of decorating. Even here you'll see that Mardi Gras is nuts in this town.

Mitchell said the events are not only to raise money but to bring people together with a love for art.

"And to get people involved in the arts and to make the arts very accessible to everyone. That's the reason this parade has worked so well. It's a great equalizer. Everyone can come out," she said.

