Know what's included in the severe weather sales tax weekend

Alabama's sixth annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is in full swing across the state.

The sales tax holiday continues all weekend and ends at midnight Sunday.

Shoppers can stock up on severe weather items for their home or business without paying state sales tax.

According to the Alabama Retail Association, items must be less than $60. Batteries, weather radios, flashlights, ice packs and first aid kits are just a few of the items exempted from sales tax this weekend.

The association says generators costing $1,000 or less can be purchased free of the state's four percent sales tax during the three-day tax weekend.

Most retailers have items included in the sales tax holiday located in the front of their store.

You can find a full list of non-taxable items here.

