State moves to dismiss sex abuse charges filed against UAH professor

The Madison County district attorney's office filed a motion to drop sexual abuse charges against Massimiliano Bonamente.

Madison police arrested Bonemente on Feb. 10 on two charges of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

According to a motion filed Friday in Madison County District Court prosecutors received information about a pending civil case involving the alleged victims. The motion also states the victims have recanted.

"As a result of the review, the undersigned has determined that these cases cannot be prosecuted. The alleged victims in these cases have recanted and provided a full and complete explanation; although, the recantation alone (without explanation) is sufficient for a request of a nol-prosequi order, the undersigned states that other evidence presented was also insufficient."

Prosecutor Gabrielle Helix requested the judge drop the charges with prejudice and a waiver of all costs, fines, and fees including bond.

Bonamente teaches physics at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He is from Italy and came to the United States for graduate school in 1997.

