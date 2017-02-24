AL inmate, woman defraud Social Security Administration, prosecutors say

Look for quiet weather this evening.More >>
Look for quiet weather this evening.More >>
On Sunday afternoon the Alzaybak family held an emotional press conference at the Huntsville Islamic Center, pleading for their daughter's safe return.More >>
On Sunday afternoon the Alzaybak family held an emotional press conference at the Huntsville Islamic Center, pleading for their daughter's safe return.More >>
Muscle Shoals police have a wanted man in custody.More >>
Muscle Shoals police have a wanted man in custody.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Down life's long and rocky road, you're bound to step on a few stones.More >>
Down life's long and rocky road, you're bound to step on a few stones.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
A contagious infectious disease that might make you think you have an extreme stomach bug is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to Dr. Anatole Karpovs, who has been treating young patients with shigella.More >>
A contagious infectious disease that might make you think you have an extreme stomach bug is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to Dr. Anatole Karpovs, who has been treating young patients with shigella.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.More >>