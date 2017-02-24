Madison police arrest 1 on burglary charges

A Madison man is in jail after police arrested him in connection with a recent burglary.

On Tuesday, Madison police arrested 19-year-old Steven Jarquise Best-Burruss for burglary and theft of property.

Police say he allegedly entered and stole items from an apartment on Kyser Boulevard in Madison.

He is at the Madison County Jail with a total bond of $15,000.

