Shooting investigations underway in Athens

Athens police say someone was shot on Hines Street at about 11:40 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim was shot in the arm by someone he knew. The victim then drove to Sanderfer road to wait for help to arrive,

The victim, shooter and a witness have been interviewed.

Police have not charged anyone at this time.

