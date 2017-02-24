Pasta is the ultimate comfort food! Check out this easy skillet recipe from Cyn Shea's Café & Catering a Division of Serving Hope, Inc.

Spring Veggie & Goat Cheese Linguini

2 cups whole milk

1 Tbsp olive oil

12 oz. thin linguini (or spaghetti)

1 ob fresh asparagus, trim, cut on bias

1/2 cup frozen garden peas

4 oz soft goat cheese, crumbled

3 Tbsp capers, drained

1/4 cup biased spring cut green onion

1. In a deep 12" skillet, combine milk, oil, pasta, 2 1/2 cups water, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper. Heat to boiling on high, separating pasta with tongs occasionally.

2. Add asparagus & peas. Reduce to simmer; cook 10 minutes until pasta is al dente and most liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat.

3. Stir in goat cheese, capers & additional salt to taste.

4. Garnish with green onions.

