Huntsville woman indicted for illegal firearms dealings

A federal grand jury indicted a Huntsville woman for dealing firearms illegally.

Talari Starrleatta Williams, 24 is charged with dealing in firearms without a license between May 30, 2015, and Sept. 18, 2015, in Madison County. The indictment also charges Williams with five counts of providing false information when buying 12 firearms during that time period.

According to the indictment, Williams bought the guns from a licensed dealer, but submitted a false statement to an employee of the gun store representing that she was buying the guns for herself, when she was purchasing them for someone else.

The guns listed in counts two through six as purchased through Williams’ misrepresentation were:

Jimenez .380-caliber pistol on May 30, 2015;

Hi-Point .380-caliber pistol, a Hi-Point .40-caliber pistol and a Hi-Point 9mm pistol on Aug. 8, 2015;

Taurus .45-caliber/.410-gauge revolver, a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol and a Hi-Point .40-caliber pistol on Aug. 25, 2015;

Hi-Point .45-caliber pistol, a Jimenez .380-caliber pistol and a Cobra .380-caliber pistol on Sept. 2, 2015; and a

Cobra .380-caliber pistol and a Jimenez .380-caliber pistol on Sept. 18, 2015.

All the guns were bought at JC’s Guns and Tackle in Huntsville.

The maximum penalty for dealing in firearms without a license and for providing false information when buying firearms is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

