1 facing theft charges in Florence

A Florence woman is facing criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft charges.

Florence police arrested Jennifer Hipps on Thursday after they say she's accused of stealing items, including a vehicle, from an elderly family member.

Additional charges are pending for the exploitation of a protected person. Hipps is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a bond of $11,500.

