An important note regarding Days of our Lives

Charter and Dish customers, have no fear - Days of our Lives hasn't gone anywhere.

If you're experiencing problems trying to record the program, service providers want you to know that your electronic program listings were incorrect yesterday, February 23, and will be again today from noon until 3:00pm.

Charter and Dish want you to know that the problem has been noted, is being worked on and will be corrected soon.

You can watch Days of our Lives today at 1:00pm on WAFF 48.

Remember, you can always stream full episodes of NBC programming the next day on nbc.com.

