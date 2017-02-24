Kids consignment sale: Make money from your child's unused items

If you've ever wondered how to resell your child's unused clothing, toys and shoes then Klassy Kids Consignment Exchange has some tips for you.

Klassy Kids is preparing for its Spring and Summer Consignment Sale happening March 3rd-19th. More than 35,000 items will be available for shoppers.

You can drop off gently used kids clothes, shoes, toys, blankets, bassinets, etc. Friday, February 24th - Sunday, February 26th. Klassy Kids is located at 6275 University Drive near the Target Shopping Center.

Here's some advice from Klassy Kids on how to sale your items quicker.

-Look at your clothing and fabrics under a florescent light (in the kitchen or laundry room).

Stains can be picked up under a florescent light that may not be seen under lamp or soft lighting.

-Remove stains from white collars and other white areas using a bleach pen.

-Freshly wash items that may have been in the closet a while with a great smelling detergent.

-Clean all of your items to the maximum presentation.

-When Considering Price and presentation keep in mind that your clothes/toys/furniture etc have absolutely no sentimental value to potential customers.

-There are more girls clothes consigned; a lower priced item has more potential to be bought over a higher priced item.

For more consignment tips, check out Klassy Kids.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48