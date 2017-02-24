Janet Womack no longer superintendent at Florence City Schools

Officials with Florence City Schools tell us Janet Womack is no longer the superintendent of the school system.

A called, public board meeting on Friday at 7:30 a.m., ended with the approval of a contractual agreement at the meeting, in which Dr. Womack agreed to be transferred by the board from the position of superintendent to a special consultant to the successor superintendent.

Womack will remain an employee of the board at the same rate of pay and benefits for the term beginning February 25, 2017, until May 31, 2017.

The board unanimously approved appointing Connie Wallace as the interim superintendent, effective Friday, February 24 at 5 p.m.

Womack released a statement to us that reads:

"Florence City Schools has achieved unprecedented success over the past seven years. I look fWAorward to assisting the district as they transition to their next superintendent".

Board President Bill Griffin said he had been in negotiations with Dr. Womack for several days. He said Dr. Womack will be available in the coming months for Mrs. Wallace if she is needing information since she is a walking encyclopedia about the school district.

"She's talked about retiring, but she is not retired or given a letter of retirement to date," said Griffin.

He went on to say Dr. Womack will no longer be in the building and will not be involved at all in finding the next superintendent. On Friday at 4 p.m., a school board meeting will be held to discuss feedback about an online survey conducted about characteristics people want to see in the next superintendent.

In the statement, officials said Womack agreed to serve as an independent contractor special consultant (not an employee Special Consultant) to the successor superintendent for a term beginning June 1, 2017, and ending November 30, 2017.

The school board will buy out the remainder of Womack's contract.

Womack was due to retire this year and her last day would have been June 1.

The Florence city superintendent is switching roles to be a consultant for the school district until the end of the school year. Womack was unanimously voted out and replaced by Connie Wallace until a new superintendent is chosen.

Womack will still get her salary and benefits until May 31. The amount of her contract is $100,825 which will be a lump sum payment.

"Dr. Womack is not all about Dr. Womack, she is a very much an innovative leader and she does not always take credit for the things that she did for Florence City Schools," Wallace said. "She was able to generate millions of dollars for the school system in grants and funding."

This dismissal comes after growing tension in the city about what will happen to the Middle School Property next to UNA's Football Stadium. The board's president, Bill Griffin, said he took a poll with all board members about taking a little time out from the conflict about the middle school and all six agreed to slow down which then led to a mutual agreement with Womack to step down.

The board is wanting to push towards finding the next superintendent and that's what Friday work session was all about. They heard feedback from an online survey which the community could take part in about what characteristics they would like to see in the next superintendent. Wallace said they're looking for a team player, someone who has innovative and who's all about serving children and getting input from people who work in the schools.

Griffin did mention that the board will stay open minded about the middle school project but doesn't think the property should be divided up and they'll continue to work towards building a new school. He said Dr. Womack has served in the education system for about 25 years and superintendent for seven years but just recently with some miss-information swirling around felt like she seemed to be a target.

"Dr. Womack has been a catalyst for positive change in education not just in Florence but over the last couple of weeks people have taken their liberty to say things that were not true and just hurtful," Griffin said.

Opening bids for construction opened Thursday so they legally have thirty days before taking action upon the two bid offers. UNA said the board will suspend the bid process for 29 days.

"I know that there will be some discussions and meetings between now and then and so I do just want some resolutions so that the city of Florence can move forward as a whole, UNA and Florence City Schools will both work something out that will be acceptable to both parties," Wallace said.

UNA's president, Ken Kitts, proposed the creation of a joint task force to explore all options for the property and understands that they must move quickly to resolve the issue.

