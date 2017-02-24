Morning Headlines: Somerville man wants murder charge dropped on 'stand your ground' law

Somerville man wants murder charge dropped on 'stand your ground' law

A Somerville man who admitted to killing a Hartselle man two years ago will cite the state’s “stand your ground” law when he asks a Morgan County judge today to dismiss the murder charge against him.

White House adviser asked FBI to dispute Russia reports

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus asked a top FBI official to dispute media reports that President Donald Trump's campaign advisers were frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election, a White House official says.

Strong gusty storms later tonight

A mild and quiet start to your Friday morning! Some sunshine and a 10-15mph south wind will quickly boost temperatures to around 80° this afternoon, which would be record-breaking warm temperatures for this date. You’ll also notice the mugginess returning to the air.

