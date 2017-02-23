No indictment for KY church leader accused of sex assault at UAH

A grand jury did not indict the suspect in a sexual assault case at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. (Source: WAFF Staff)

Police at the University of Alabama in Huntsville confirm the case into sodomy allegations against a Kentucky church leader while on a church retreat in Huntsville is now closed.

A grand jury decided not to indict the church leader after a multi-month investigation.

READ MORE: KY church leader accused of sex assault on UAH campus

All of this unfolded after someone came forward to Kentucky authorities who then contacted UAH police around Oct. 11, 2016.

A UAH spokesperson could not give any additional comments about the now closed case and reiterated that nobody affiliated with the university was involved in the matter.

READ MORE: New details emerge in KY church leader accused of sex assault at UAH

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48