No indictment for KY church leader accused of sex assault at UAH

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Police at the University of Alabama in Huntsville confirm the case into sodomy allegations against a Kentucky church leader while on a church retreat in Huntsville is now closed.

A grand jury decided not to indict the church leader after a multi-month investigation.

All of this unfolded after someone came forward to Kentucky authorities who then contacted UAH police around Oct. 11, 2016.

A UAH spokesperson could not give any additional comments about the now closed case and reiterated that nobody affiliated with the university was involved in the matter.

