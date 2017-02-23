Bed bugs return to Florence fire station

Bed bugs are still causing a problem at a fire station in Florence. They're to blame for shutting down Fire Station 2 for nearly a month.

They reopened earlier this week but had to move the firefighters back out again because the pests resurfaced.

Chief Jeffrey Perkins said it was his call to move the guys out to be on the safe side after seeing a little activity of the bugs. The city wants to make sure they have an all clear before the firefighters are back at Station 2.

"We were looking pretty closely as the guys were moving in so hopefully there was not anymore physical attacks," said Florence spokesman Phil Stevenson.

Stevenson said he didn't know for sure if someone had another reaction to the bugs or if they just found evidence of the creepy crawlers in the living quarters again. He is certain that no other station or firefighter's home has had the bugs pop up.

"I would have thought we would have got some clearance from the pest control company, and maybe they thought they had it under control, and just getting things set up we found something else. It's hard to attach any blame here. We may have gone in a few days early, but we'll back out. We'll make sure we'll take care of the problem," he said.

Those stationed at building 2 are currently working out of fire stations 4 and 5. Perkins didn't want his men exposed anymore and will continue to do treatment until it's all clear.

"The main concern is getting the bugs out. If it takes another month, it takes it, and we'll do what we have to, and to the best of my knowledge it hasn't caused any delays in calls, which is the main thing. We are here to serve," Stevenson said.

The main cost is the pest control, which the city hasn't received a bill for yet. All of the mattresses were replaced, which was already in the budget.

