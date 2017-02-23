Stuck car leads Jackson County deputies to home burglary suspects

Jackson County deputies caught two burglary suspects after their vehicle got stuck in a yard. (Source: WAFF)

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested two people on burglary charges after deputies caught them in the act.

Robbie Lewis, 38, of Dutton and Billy Ralph Steed, 26, of Section are both in the Jackson County Jail on burglary charges. Both men were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff's officials say they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on County Road 446 in Dutton. When they arrived, they found two men around a vehicle that was stuck in the yard.

But officials say the officers got curious when they noticed the car tracks leading to the home that was for sale. There wasn't anyone living in the home but did have items inside and out.

“That's when they checked the front door and found it locked, but the door wasn't secure so they got even more curious, went back, contacted the owner, he arrived, and they found several items inside the car that belonged to the homeowner. They charged both people with burglary third-degree,” said Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

The suspects were placed in the Jackson County Jail on just less than a $3,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48