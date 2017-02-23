Limestone County deputies searching for wanted man near Harris Loop

The Limestone Country Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted man near the Elkmont area.

Deputies say Jason Mace fled deputies when they confronted him and ran into the field near Harris Loop. Mace has felony warrants.

Deputies recovered drugs, a pistol and a cell phone in the field.

Mace is still at large at this time. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact law enforcement.

Tracking with the dogs from Limestone Correctional Facility in the Harris Loop area. pic.twitter.com/TRSNkNscTh — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) February 23, 2017

