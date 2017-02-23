2 accused of making meth in Franklin County

From the left, Robert Harp and Robert Eaves (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Two Phil Campbell men are behind bars after deputies found them with a methamphetamine manufacturing lab.

Robert Dwayne Harp, 48, is charged with one count of manufacturing a controlled substance and four counts of attempting to manufacture a controlled substance.

Robert Eaves, 31, is charged with two counts of attempting to manufacture a controlled substance.

Investigators say they found items to start cooking meth in a home in the 9000 block in the Spruce Pine community.

investigators say Hart ran out of the house with a gun then went back inside for about 10 minutes before he came out and surrendered to officers.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office blocked parts of the road for some time as they made the arrests at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Hart has a warrant out of Winston county for failure to appear for another charge of manufacturing meth.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48