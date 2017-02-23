41 guns found during drug bust in Huntsville

Madison County drug agents made a large narcotics and firearms bust in Huntsville early Wednesday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives executed a search warrant in the 400 block of St. Clair Ln in Huntsville shortly before 5:30 a.m. The SWAT team entered the residence.

Agents say they executed the warrant and found "ice" methamphetamine, Xanax and marijuana. They also located 41 firearms, including various types of rifles and handguns. Also seized were two bags containing an assortment of rifle stocks, parts, and firearm bolts. Agents say one rifle appeared to have an obstructed serial number.

Further investigation will determine if the firearms possession or possible altercation of the firearms can be prosecuted at the federal level. Deputies say the extensive examination and tracking of the weapon origin will take place over the next several weeks.

Daniel Blake Sanders, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Madison County Jail on a bond of $60,000.

