1 killed, 1 hurt in Paint Rock crash

A two-vehicle crash in Jackson County claimed one life and injured another Thursday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say Wallace Glen Centers, 77, of Paint Rock was killed when the 2010 Toyota Camry he was driving was struck by a 2000 Toyota Tacoma. Centers was airlifted to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Camry's driver was also transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred at about 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 72 at the 116 mile marker inside the Paint Rock city limits.

