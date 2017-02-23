Kitchen Cops: 2 Sonics, Steakhouse, Cafe on Low Performers list

City Cafe Diner in Huntsville scored an 80 during their recent inspection, with three critical violations that all involved pasta. Food at the wrong temperature is in the Food Danger Zone, which allows bacteria to grow.

The Madison County Health Department reports pasta in a warmer was 17 degrees under the required 135 degrees. The inspector also reports pasta in a cooler was three degrees over the cold-holding food maximum allowable temperature of 41 degrees. Also, some pasta and gravy reportedly did not have date marks to indicate when it was made and when it would expire.



The Texas Roadhouse in Decatur scored an 82. The Morgan County Health Department reports grease from the grease bin spilled onto the ground, and there were chemical bottles without labels.

The Sonic on 6th Avenue in Decatur also scored an 82. They also reportedly had grease on the ground. The inspector also reports there were no hand towels in a restroom.

A second Sonic is on the low performers list this week. The Sonic on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville scored an 84. The inspector reports there was excessive grease at the barrel where it is dumped, and that the spray nozzle at the ware washing sink was below the flood rim, which can allow contamination.

The McDonald's in Harvest is off of the Kitchen Cops Low Performers list after earning an 89, six points better than last time.

Little Diner at 1219 Jordan Lane in Huntsville scored a 100, making them the sole Kitchen Cops High Performers this week with a perfect inspection.

Three scored a 99; the Subway at 10971 County Line Road in Madison, the Peppered Pig mobile food unit from 2722 Carl T. Jones Dr. in Huntsville 99, and the Comin' in Hot commissary from 11208 Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama click here .

