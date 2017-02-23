Big Spring Cafe begins a new chapter

Big Spring Cafe, Huntsville’s oldest restaurant and home of the "greasy burger", will soon be moving a few blocks west to a new location at 3507 Governors Drive . This isn't the first move they've made, it will actually be the seventh. The iconic eatery has been at its present location since 1970 and many of their regulars have been coming the entire time, even dating back to the previous locations.

The story of Big Spring Cafe began almost a century ago, in 1922. The first location was a railroad boxcar that sat along Huntsville's Big Spring Canal. Contrary to most business operations at the time, the restaurant was managed by a woman, Stella Warner. Warner's husband was vice president of one of the mills in town. The story goes that she came up with the idea to have a boxcar on-site, so that mill workers could walk up and order a quick meal during their break. The name originated from the boxcar's close proximity to the Big Spring.

The restaurant later moved to another location on Gallatin Street, before T.W. "Troy" Baucom bought the restaurant and opened a new location at 119 Church Street. In the mid-1930s, Hazel Beene came from Big Cove to work for Mr. Baucom at the restaurant and rented a room in the Baucom's home. She continued working for them for several years and learned the daily operations of the business.

It was during this time that the restaurant moved once again to another location on Jefferson. Eugene Thornberry bought the restaurant in 1946 and operated it for a brief period of time, before selling it to Hazel.

Hazel opened another location at the corner of Church Street and Clinton Ave in the 1950's, which is the location most of their regular customers remember going to as children.

In 1970, Hazel opened the current location off of Governors Drive, while running the Church Street location simultaneously for another year. In 1972, Hazel decided hang her up her apron for good and turned the restaurant's operations over to her brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Doris Cowly. The Cowly's ran Big Spring for 20 years, before their daughter, Pam Milam, purchased the building in the spring of 1992.

Family has been the backbone of this restaurant for decades. Pam's son, Gavin Milam, practically grew up in the restaurant and now works alongside his mother each day.

"We’re just all one big family. Our customers love us and we love them too."



Milam has many fond memories of the building and can still feel the presence of her parents there occasionally, they passed away many years ago. She says that's the most difficult part about moving, but also notes her mother would be thrilled with the upgrades at the new location. The target opening date for that new location is late March, which also marks the 25th anniversary of Pam taking over the restaurant.

"My family has so many wonderful memories at all these locations. It has been an amazing journey and the new move is so exciting, but as we say in the south, so bitter sweet."

"I've been coming to Big Spring Cafe my entire life, first at the Church Street location and then Governors Drive. I come several times a month when I am in town. In 2008, I had a surgery that resulted in a 14 week stay in the hospital. When Gavin found out, he told my family had he known anything about it, he would have brought food to the hospital. That's just the kind of people they are. Like family to all of us."

-Teresa Pigg Moore, Hazel Green

"I've been coming here since I was a baby, around 1960, My caretaker, second cousin Willie Hereford, & my grandpa Randoplh Hereford would come here for lunch, we always got the greasy burger. We came at least once a week back then. We kept coming until 1968, when my grandfather passed away. When I started driving in 1976, I came back, and have been coming ever since. At least 4-5 times a month."

-Alfred Hereford Jr., Huntsville

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48