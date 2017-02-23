Arson suspect arrested for torching Huntsville business

Huntsville police made an arrest on Wednesday night in an arson business fire.

Savontae Shoulders, 25 of Huntsville was charged with multiple crimes including arson and burglary.

Officers patrolling the area of Pulaski Pike Wednesday night spotted a car matching the description of one recently stolen from Cowboys Auto Sales. The officers attempted to stop the car and a short pursuit ensued.

Investigators tell us after a few blocks the driver, Shoulders stopped the car and ran on foot. While exiting the car he dropped a .45 semi-auto handgun that was later determined to be stolen from Mississippi.

Officers were able to quickly take him into custody, and further investigation confirmed the car was one of two vehicles stolen from the car lot on February 11. The cars were taken after the Mattress Max store was burglarized and set on fire earlier this month.

Investigators were able to tie Shoulders to the arson with the help of video taken near the scene. He is charged with burglary, arson, theft of property, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, and attempting to elude officers.

Police tell us the other stolen vehicle was recovered Wednesday night after it was found wrecked and abandoned at Blake Bottom Road and Research Park Blvd.

The case is still under investigation and additional charges and arrests are expected.

