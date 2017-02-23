3 injured in chain reaction wreck on Highway 72

Traffic on Highway 72 is backed up both ways and troopers think a wreck from earlier in the day caused this second crash that involves four cars and three people.

All emergency crews shifted from a wreck on Highway 72 and County Road 65 to this wreck.

A chain reaction is what state troopers are calling this second wreck. Three people had to be freed with the 'jaws of life'.

Those three people were sent to the hospital but do not have serious injuries.

