2 injured in car and truck collision on Highway 72

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

State troopers tell us a two-car accident happened on Highway 72 and County Road 65 Thursday afternoon.

A car and truck collision resulted in one person being airlifted in stable condition.

Officials say that victim was airlifted because he is a heart patient

The other victim was taken away by ambulance, that person's condition is unknown at this time.

