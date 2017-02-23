2 injured in car and truck collision on Highway 72

State troopers tell us a two-car accident happened on Highway 72 and County Road 65 Thursday afternoon.

A car and truck collision resulted in one person being airlifted in stable condition.

Just pulled up to the scene on Hwy 72 & 65. A truck was on its side. They just put it up right. Traffic being directed East & West. pic.twitter.com/wA9SgN2yHl — Stephanie Mills (@SMillsWAFF48) February 23, 2017

Officials say that victim was airlifted because he is a heart patient

The other victim was taken away by ambulance, that person's condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48