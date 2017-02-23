Morning Headlines: Local group to ask city council for sanctuary status

Local group to ask city council for sanctuary status

Could Huntsville become the next Sanctuary City for undocumented immigrants? If so, how soon could we see it? There are tons of questions surrounding this hot bottom issue that will likely be brought before the mayor and the city council on Thursday night.

Conservatives hail end of bathroom rule for transgender kids

Conservatives are praising the Trump administration's rollback of public school bathroom requirements for transgender students, saying the move corrects a legal overreach by the Obama administration that is best left for states to decide. Transgender rights advocates, meanwhile, are vowing to overcome a major setback.

Strong storms possible Friday night

Areas of dense fog could slow your roll this morning. Visibility is less than a mile in some locations but will quickly improve shortly after sunrise. Look for partly cloudy skies today and quickly warming temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

