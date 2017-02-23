Local group to ask city council for sanctuary status

Could Huntsville become the next Sanctuary City for undocumented immigrants? If so, how soon could we see it?

There are tons of questions surrounding this hot bottom issue that will likely be brought before the mayor and the city council on Thursday night.

The city council agenda and the phrase "Sanctuary City" is nowhere to be found, however, when the meeting for open public comment a group plans to bring their proposal to the forefront of city leaders. Their goal is to make Huntsville a "Sanctuary City" by asking the city to adopt a policy that wouldn't allow police officers to be used as agents of the U.S.'s Immigration and Customs Enforcement also known as ICE.

In general, sanctuary cities limit their cooperation to detain, pursue or report undocumented immigrants who have had contact with local law enforcement.

Supporters of this move maintain the plan is not a riot or protests but a respectful request to protect a vulnerable community of people.

A local minister involved explains how not having this policy could adversely affect un-documented immigrants.

"From a humanitarian perspective, it will increase the high level of anxiety and fear that already exists among undocumented people to a level that is pretty close to terror and that just does need to be," said Ellin Jimmerson, Minister.

The council meeting will at held at the city municipal building at 6 p.m. Friday evening.

The existence of Sanctuary Cities is bigger than Huntsville, it's a state and federal issue.

