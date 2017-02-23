Strange addresses controversies surrounding U.S. Senate appointment

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange was in Huntsville for a reception at the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. Afterward, he spoke to WAFF 48 News about the controversies surrounding his appointment to the Senate.

Strange said his office opened an investigation into Gov. Robert Bentley while he served as Alabama's attorney general. When asked about Bentley's appointment of Strange in the midst of this investigation, he said that the people of this state should have confidence that the investigation will be conducted with integrity and will be pursued until it comes to a conclusion.

He said Bentley chose him to fill Jeff Sessions' Senate seat because of his attorney general experience, as he was the direct successor to Sessions as the state attorney general.

He said although he's no longer in office, the department will continue their investigation into Bentley.

"They were on the job when I was AG. They're still on the job doing the exact same thing I was doing, so nothing has changed in the attorney general's office. I have total confidence in Steve Marshall to follow up on the ongoing investigation. I'm sure he'll do a great job, so I'm very confident, and the people of Alabama should be too," said Strange.

Strange said he left a handpicked special prosecutions unit in the attorney general's office that has convicted dozens of public officials, and it's now up to them to decide Bentley's fate.

