Crime Stoppers: Purse stolen from vehicle in driveway

Police say this man broke into a vehicle on Hoffman Drive in northwest Huntsville. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

Many refer to it as "home sweet home," but others might see it as "home dangerous home."

As you'll see in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, you can't leave valuables in your vehicle just because it's parked in your driveway.

Police say the thief is seen on surveillance camera using a stolen credit card at a bank on Jan. 17.

Police say this all started at a home on Hoffman Drive in northwest Huntsville. The victim left their purse in their vehicle in the driveway. The crook was able to break in and steal the purse. When the purse was found later, it was empty.

Police say the stolen card was used at several locations around town.

Yes, the purse shouldn't have been left in the vehicle, but under no circumstances should this man have stolen the purse and credit card.

And the surveillance shots have money written all over them. If you know who he is, make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. To see how to text or email your anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48