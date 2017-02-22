Dead dogs found in illegal dump site in DeKalb County

Dead dogs were found in this illegal dump site around Kilpatrick Acres in DeKalb County. (Source: WAFF)

Work is underway to clean up an illegal dump site in southern DeKalb County.

It's not just trash there that's upset people. Someone recently dumped dead dogs there too.

The county's solid waste director said he's worked out a deal with the owner to clean the place up with a plan to keep it from happening again. However, some say that's not the neighborhood's only problem.

"Oh, it's getting worse. It's getting constantly worse," said Pamela Guzman.

Guzman has lived at Kilpatrick Acres off Highway 68 for a dozen years. She's aware of the dump down the street from her home. She said she's seen vehicles loaded with trash headed that way.

"I've tried to say something to people about that, and it seems nobody wants to do anything about it," she said.

Guzman said the subdivision is a dumping ground for live dogs as well as dead ones.

"We see them d ropping them off out of their cars, and I haven't been able to get any license plate numbers," said Guzman.

Guzman also said the roads are full of holes and do damage to vehicles.

She hopes the mess at Kilpatrick will be cleaned up because she says it would help the owner as much as the residents.

"All that down there where they're dumping is still for sale. But who's going to buy that?" she said.

Calls to owner Johnny McKone were not returned.

