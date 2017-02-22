Alabama House Majority Leader Micky Hammon stepping down

Alabama House Majority Leader Micky Hammon (R – Decatur) on Wednesday released the following statement after stepping down.



“After much thought and careful consideration, I have decided to step down from my position as House Majority Leader once an election for the post is held next week. The Democrat Caucus elected a new minority leader earlier this month, and after serving in my role for the past six years, it is time for House Republicans to have new leadership, as well. I’m forever grateful that my GOP colleagues elected me as their leader over two separate quadrenniums, and while I will not be serving as quarterback in the future, I’ll continue to be a proud member of the Republican team and will do everything in my power to help pass our agenda and other conservative reform measures.”