Huntsville weekend events: Feb. 24-26

Get a jump start on your kids summer activities then celebrate wine week in Huntsville this weekend.

They're just a few fun events you should attend this weekend. Check out more events below.

Special showing of Hidden Figures at US Space and Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

Friday, February 24th 5:30-8:30pm $25

Huntsville Hospital Cheers to 5 years Celebration at Campus 805

2610 Clinton Ave W.

Friday, February 24th 6:30-10:30pm $75

D.L. Hudley at Stand Up Live Huntsville

2012 Memorial Pkwy SW

February 24-26th, time varies

Spring into Summer Activities Fair

Davidson Center for Space Exploration

One Tranquility Base

Saturday, February 25th 10am-1pm

Mardi Gras Huntsville Grand Parade

Downtown Huntsville Square

Saturday, February 25th 11am-2:30pm

Winter Wine week in Huntsville

February 20th-26th, Downtown Huntsville, location varies.

