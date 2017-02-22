Huntsville weekend events: Feb. 24-26

Get a jump start on your kids summer activities then celebrate wine week in Huntsville this weekend.
They're just a few fun events you should attend this weekend. Check out more events below.
Special showing of Hidden Figures at US Space and Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
Friday, February 24th 5:30-8:30pm $25
Huntsville Hospital Cheers to 5 years Celebration at Campus 805
2610 Clinton Ave W.
Friday, February 24th 6:30-10:30pm $75
D.L. Hudley at Stand Up Live Huntsville
2012 Memorial Pkwy SW
February 24-26th, time varies
Spring into Summer Activities Fair
Davidson Center for Space Exploration
One Tranquility Base
Saturday, February 25th 10am-1pm
Mardi Gras Huntsville Grand Parade
Downtown Huntsville Square
Saturday, February 25th 11am-2:30pm
Winter Wine week in Huntsville
February 20th-26th, Downtown Huntsville, location varies.
