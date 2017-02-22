Huntsville weekend events: Feb. 24-26 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville weekend events: Feb. 24-26

By Tiffaney Bradley, Reporter
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Get a jump start on your kids summer activities then celebrate wine week in Huntsville this weekend. 

They're just a few fun events you should attend this weekend. Check out more events below.

Special showing of Hidden Figures at US Space and Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base 

Friday, February 24th 5:30-8:30pm $25

Huntsville Hospital Cheers to 5 years Celebration at Campus 805

2610 Clinton Ave W. 

Friday, February 24th 6:30-10:30pm $75

D.L. Hudley at Stand Up Live Huntsville

2012 Memorial Pkwy SW

February 24-26th, time varies 

Spring into Summer Activities Fair

Davidson Center for Space Exploration 

One Tranquility Base 

Saturday, February 25th 10am-1pm

Mardi Gras Huntsville Grand Parade 

Downtown Huntsville Square 

Saturday, February 25th 11am-2:30pm

Winter Wine week in Huntsville 

February 20th-26th,  Downtown Huntsville, location varies.

