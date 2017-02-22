New York restaurant transforms into Pop-Tart café

Kellogg’s restaurant in New York City has transformed into a week-long pop-up shop they’re calling the Pop-Tarts Café.
With a menu that features standard sugary treats like cheesecake, milkshakes and individual Pop-Tarts, as well as main courses like tacos, burritos and pizza, all made from Pop-Tarts.
The Times Square restaurant, which opened last July, is better known for its $7.50 bowls of cereal.
Well, that seems very reasonable.
Some of the menu options available through Sunday include:
Confetti cupcake Pop-Tarts “chips,” strawberry “salsa,” frosting “cheese,” fresh mint, sprinkles, birthday candle
Brown sugar cinnamon Pop-Tarts crust, strawberry “marinara sauce,” frosting “cheese,” fruit leather “pepperoni,” fresh mint
Cookies and creme Pop-Tarts “ground beef,” coconut “lettuce,” jelly bean “tomato,” strawberry sriacha “salsa,” frosting “sour cream,” cinnamon-sugar-dusted corn tortilla
Chocolate chip Pop-Tarts “fries,” cookies and creme Pop-Tarts “ground beef,” orange frosting “cheese,” sour stick “scallions”
Three varieties (s’mores, nutty caramel banana, chocolate-covered strawberry) served with kiwi salsa, strawberry salsa and frosting “sour cream.”
18 frosted varieties
To see some more of Kellogg's custom creations, check them out on Instagram.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
