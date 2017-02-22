New York restaurant transforms into Pop-Tart café

Kellogg’s restaurant in New York City has transformed into a week-long pop-up shop they’re calling the Pop-Tarts Café.

With a menu that features standard sugary treats like cheesecake, milkshakes and individual Pop-Tarts, as well as main courses like tacos, burritos and pizza, all made from Pop-Tarts.

The Times Square restaurant, which opened last July, is better known for its $7.50 bowls of cereal.

Well, that seems very reasonable.

Some of the menu options available through Sunday include:

Birthday Fiesta Nachos - $9

Confetti cupcake Pop-Tarts “chips,” strawberry “salsa,” frosting “cheese,” fresh mint, sprinkles, birthday candle

Personal Pop-Tarts Pizza - $8

Brown sugar cinnamon Pop-Tarts crust, strawberry “marinara sauce,” frosting “cheese,” fruit leather “pepperoni,” fresh mint

Tarty Tacos – 2 for $9

Cookies and creme Pop-Tarts “ground beef,” coconut “lettuce,” jelly bean “tomato,” strawberry sriacha “salsa,” frosting “sour cream,” cinnamon-sugar-dusted corn tortilla

Chili Pop-Tarts Fries - $8

Chocolate chip Pop-Tarts “fries,” cookies and creme Pop-Tarts “ground beef,” orange frosting “cheese,” sour stick “scallions”

Pop-Tarts Burritos - $12

Three varieties (s’mores, nutty caramel banana, chocolate-covered strawberry) served with kiwi salsa, strawberry salsa and frosting “sour cream.”

Individual Pop-Tarts - $1

18 frosted varieties

To see some more of Kellogg's custom creations, check them out on Instagram.

