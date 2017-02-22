Largest job fair in North Alabama comes to Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Largest job fair in North Alabama comes to Huntsville

By Tiffaney Bradley, Reporter
Connect
Source: (WAFF) Source: (WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

WAFF 48 is teaming up with the City of Huntsville and the Alabama Career Center to host a Regional Job Fair in the Rocket City. So far, 50 companies have signed up to participate in the career fair offering more than 1,300 jobs.

"We're looking for 200," said Mike Fowler, Manager, Alabama Career Center in Huntsville.

The Alabama Career Center System will host a series of job readiness workshops from March 10th through March 16th at various North Alabama locations. 

Cullman
Friday, March 10
8am-12pm
Cullman Career Center
1201 Katherine Street		 Sheffield
Tuesday, March 14
8:30am-12pm
Sheffield Career Center
500 S. Montgomery Avenue
Huntsville
Friday, March 10
9am-1pm
Huntsville Career Center
2535 Sparkman Drive NW		 Rainsville
Wednesday, March 15
1:00pm-4:30pm
Tom Bevill Center
115 Main Street West
Tanner
Friday, March 10
8am-12pm
Robotics Technology Park
6505 U.S. Highway 31		 Albertville
Thursday, March 16
9am-12pm
Albertville Career Center
5920 U.S. Highway 431 N.


"We've got over 50 registered already. We've got a month to go, and we'd like to get another 150 employers signed up. It's free registration for employers so it's a great opportunity as long as they have jobs available."

Military veterans will receive priority service but all job seekers are encouraged to attend.

The Regional Job Fair is March 21st from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will take place at the Von Braun Center, South Hall 1. Dress professionally and have your resume ready.

However, you must register to attend. Registration only takes a few minutes and you can click here to register

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly