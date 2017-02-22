Largest job fair in North Alabama comes to Huntsville

WAFF 48 is teaming up with the City of Huntsville and the Alabama Career Center to host a Regional Job Fair in the Rocket City. So far, 50 companies have signed up to participate in the career fair offering more than 1,300 jobs.

"We're looking for 200," said Mike Fowler, Manager, Alabama Career Center in Huntsville.



The Alabama Career Center System will host a series of job readiness workshops from March 10th through March 16th at various North Alabama locations.

Cullman

Friday, March 10

8am-12pm

Cullman Career Center

1201 Katherine Street Sheffield

Tuesday, March 14

8:30am-12pm

Sheffield Career Center

500 S. Montgomery Avenue Huntsville

Friday, March 10

9am-1pm

Huntsville Career Center

2535 Sparkman Drive NW Rainsville

Wednesday, March 15

1:00pm-4:30pm

Tom Bevill Center

115 Main Street West Tanner

Friday, March 10

8am-12pm

Robotics Technology Park

6505 U.S. Highway 31 Albertville

Thursday, March 16

9am-12pm

Albertville Career Center

5920 U.S. Highway 431 N.



"We've got over 50 registered already. We've got a month to go, and we'd like to get another 150 employers signed up. It's free registration for employers so it's a great opportunity as long as they have jobs available."

Military veterans will receive priority service but all job seekers are encouraged to attend.

The Regional Job Fair is March 21st from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will take place at the Von Braun Center, South Hall 1. Dress professionally and have your resume ready.

However, you must register to attend. Registration only takes a few minutes and you can click here to register.

