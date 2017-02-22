Morning Headlines: Rep. Brooks to meet privately with local protesters

Rep. Brook s to meet privately with local protesters

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is meeting with leaders of a local protest group in private on Wednesday to hear their concerns. Brooks is meeting with members of Indivisible Group of Decatur.

GOP members of Congress face Trump foes at town halls

Republican U.S. Rep. David Brat, who rode voter anger to a historic political upset nearly three years ago, was on the receiving end of constituent angst about the Trump administration as he held a town hall in Virginia.

Drizzle exits by midday

Light rain, mist, drizzle, and patchy fog could make for a slow morning commute. Any lingering rain should be wrapping up by midday. We could see some sunshine break through this afternoon, helping boost temperatures into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48