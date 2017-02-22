Rep. Brooks meets with local protesters

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks met with leaders of a local protest group in private on Wednesday to hear their concerns.

Eight members of the Indivisible Group of Decatur were selected to meet with Brooks. In case you didn't know, the indivisible group is behind a nationwide effort to resist the agenda of President Trump.

Nearly 100 with the group gathered outside of the Morgan County Courthouse while eight representatives talked with Brooks.

They said they were looking for answers to their questions about Russian interference with the presidential election, investigation on potential collusion, plans on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, and immigration reform.

Those who met with Brooks said they appreciated his accessibility but came away feeling he was dismissive of their concerns.

"He focuses a lot on the economics of things. He's a bug numbers guy. But it was very hard to get strong solutions out of him, and that's what we were pushing for," said J.B. King.

“It was very animated, but professional. I thought it was very productive," said Brooks.

The Indivisible representatives said Brooks seemed to not know much about the allegations concerning Trump's alleged ties to Russia. They said he told them not to judge based on rumors and that they should not trust any media.

Brooks told WAFF 48 he's not willing to budge on many positions that conflict with his campaign promises.

"They've allowed me to state my almost directly opposite position with respect to the positions that they advocate, and we've done so in a courteous way," said Brooks.

"I believe I'm communicating with the people in the fifth congressional district based on the 65 percent or so vote that they gave me last year," he said.

Brooks said his office door is open to anyone. But when asked about a request to hold a town hall for the Democratic party in Huntsville, he said he refused because he did not want to open himself up to attacks from the other side of the aisle that would later be used to campaign against him.

Brooks has previously been somewhat hostile towards people who protested at other town hall meetings on social media, accusing them of being "Democrat activists and anarchists" who are trying to "coerce and intimidate" Congress.

Wednesday afternoon's meeting might be seen as an attempt to soften those remarks. According to a member of the group, Brooks agreed to meet with eight of the members after refusing their request for public town hall meetings.

