Colbert County road's safety questioned following weekend fatalities

Many in Colbert County are calling a particular curve dangerous, and Sunday it claimed the life of two people. It's off Lagrange Road directly next to Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Alabama State Troopers identified the victims as Kenneth David Pugh, 49, and Pamela Denise Brooks Thrasher, 36, both of Leighton.

Colbert County road engineer John Bedford said this isn't one of the county's hot spots, but with the recent fatalities, they're looking more closely at the curve. People in the community said it’s about time.

"We see accidents here all the time," said Haylie Scott.

Scott lives directly next to the curve on Lagrange Road and said she's seen 10 serious accidents in six years.

"They speed through here. It's unreal," she said.

The Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department building was struck in Sunday's fatal crash. They're worried for the safety of their volunteers.

"Twenty-four hours before, the parking lot would have been filled with children and firefighters where we had a baby shower for one of our fire fighters," said firefighter Rhonda Reaves.

They train in the parking lot some days and don't think lowering the speed limit will solve the issue.

"We as a community need help to get people to deter the speeding is what we need, and I feel like with a guard rail maybe they'll be deterred a little bit more," Reaves said.

Bedford said he thinks that will be more of a hazard, deflecting and hurting the motorists more.

"The ones that drift off the road, if they impact a guard rail then they aren't going to be able to recover and come back into the road," Bedford said.

Right now they have five signs, which is more than required, but they might consider adding more and rumble strips.

"I feel like the geometry of the road suffices. It is kind of an awkward little hill where you are going up and it curves to the left, but the road's visible. And what can we do to assist with making it even more visible or more noticeable to the public is something we'll look into," Bedford said.

Sunday's fatalities are still under investigation by state troopers.

There was one sign knocked down, but crews put it back up.

