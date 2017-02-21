Huntsville BOE approves new superintendent contract offer

The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education has approved a three-year contract for its new superintendent, Matthew Akin.

Akin will receive $195,000 each year for three years.

The board will not cover his insurance premiums.

Akin's relocation fees cannot exceed $10,000. Receipts must be provided.

He may also have $900 per month in vehicle expenses.

Akin has not yet formally accepted the offer.

Akin’s contract has been a topic of discussion for the board since his hiring in January.

School board president Elisa Ferrell said she’s happy they’re moving forward with the negotiations, but district one board member Michelle Watkins said they caved in to too many of Akin’s demands.

The board originally offered Akin $175,900 per year, but he asked for $195,000.

The board also voted to go closer towards what Akin was asking for in moving expenses and monthly vehicle allowance.

“It was like we weren't bargaining, like we just took everything that he wanted. He came back with a counter offer, and it was like they just wanted to agree with everything instead of negotiating,” said Watkins. “We have to be conscious of the money we're spending.”

The only thing the board agreed upon unanimously was not to pay Akin's medical insurance payments.

“We're not a for-profit institution. We're not a private institution, which means our monies that we receive is based solely on tax and property taxes and money we get from the state, so money is not being just handed out,’ said Watkins.

Akin could still counter this latest offer from the board. The school board has three weeks left to close the deal before the state steps in.

