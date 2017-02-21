New Marshall County district attorney sworn in

Former Marshall County District Attorney Steve Marshall's replacement was sworn in on Tuesday.

Everette Johnson said he always wanted to be the district attorney, and his dream is realized nearly 30 years later. Johnson took the oath before a packed Marshall County courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson began as a prosecutor in the late 1980s and remains there today.

Johnson told the crowd to never give up on your dreams.

He wondered if he would ever get the opportunity, especially after Marshall was sworn in for another 6-year term just last month. But things changed quickly when Marshall was sworn in last week to become Alabama's attorney general, and Johnson was appointed to fill the nearly 6-year term.

“It's something that I wanted to accomplish, and now my biggest thing is I want to do a good job because even though being a prosecutor is what I've always done, being the district attorney carries with it lots of additional duties and responsibility,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they have a great working staff and doesn't anticipate a lot of changes.

