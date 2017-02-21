Pardon denied for former Franklin County district attorney

The Alabama Pardons and Paroles Board has reversed pardons given to convicted former Franklin County District Attorney John Frederick Pilati.

Pilati was convicted of violating the civil rights of five men. The crimes occurred when Pilati strip searched the men and touched them inappropriately between 2001 and 2004.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 20.

Pilati was convicted in federal court and sentenced in 2008 to 42 months in prison.

“While Pilati served his sentence and was released in 2011, the nature of his crime against his victims and the violation of his oath of office demand that he should not be granted a pardon,” Attorney General Steven Marshall said.

The decision to reverse the pardons means Pilati will be required to be placed back on the sex offender registry.

