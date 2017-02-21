Two family entertainment centers coming to Huntsville

Huntsville will soon be home to two new family friendly entertainment centers.

Let's Play and Altitude Trampoline Park are under construction in the Target Shopping Center on University Drive.

Let's Play is an indoor soft play center for kids up to 12-years-old.

The only other location is in Birmingham.

A company spokesperson says Huntsville will be their second facility and it should open sometime this summer.



As for Altitude Trampoline Park, a company press release says it will open before the summer.

The company is based out of Forth Worth, Texas but has dozens of trampoline parks across the U.S.

Both companies are looking to hire but they have not announced how many jobs will be available.

