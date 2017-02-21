Madison County authorities warn of deputy impostor phone scam

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam. And deputies say the biggest targets could be the elderly.

Sheriff's officials say impostors are calling victims from the phone number 256-724-8418 and posing as deputies Davenport and Morrow. The scammers then ask for money by saying there are warrants for your arrest for failure to appear for jury duty, and if you don't pay, you'll be arrested.

Authorities say that if you get such a call to hang up then alert law enforcement. They say real law officials will never solicit money or settle legal matters in this manner.

“The fact that you work hard for your money every day, you do what's right, you make a living, you provide for your family, and these people call and lie to you and scam you and take up to thousands of dollars from hundreds to thousands,” said Lt. Brian Chaffin of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Another Jury Duty Scam-Thieves posing as Deputies Davenport & Morrow using 256-724-8418 asking for money. BEWARE! pic.twitter.com/Sqh82FxKoG — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) February 21, 2017

