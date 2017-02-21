Meteorologist Lauren Jones visits Whitesburg Christian Academy

Meteorologist Lauren Jones stopped by Ms. Steinburg's 8th grade science class at Whitesburg Christian Academy in Huntsville on Tuesday morning.

Students learned more about the day in the life of a meteorologist, including what it’s like to have an early wake-up call for the morning show at 12:30am.

Ms. Steinburg had just started her chapter on weather, so Lauren discussed the steps she took to becoming a broadcast meteorologist and all the different elements that play a role in her career.

And of course, talking to a class wouldn’t be complete without a visit from the First Alert Storm Tracker!

Students got to learn about our vehicle, including all about the cutting-edge technology loaded inside the automobile we use to keep you and your family safe during severe weather.

If your school is interested in learning more about one of our interactive visits, contact us for more information.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48